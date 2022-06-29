Stuart Varney: Generational change is coming to US politics

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." Stuart Varney discusses the "generational change" taking over U.S. politics and casts his doubt on another Biden/Trump 2024 matchup, arguing time is running out for the country's leadership.

STUART VARNEY: Generational change is coming to our politics. Like it or not.

For our aging leadership, the biological clock is ticking.

You can't reset that. I just can't see a rematch, Biden vs. Trump in 2024.

President Biden will be 82. He says he'll run, but he has to say that. If he didn't he'd confirm his lame-duck status only 18 months in.

The influential Atlantic magazine has already stated clearly he’s just too old.

And Real Clear Politics puts his approval rating down now to 38%.

It’s a dangerous time, too: the back-up for this failing president is Kamala Harris, who does not inspire confidence.

On the other side: Donald Trump. He's as energetic as ever, but he will be 78 in 2024.

And he's taking a beating for his behavior after the 2020 election.

The January 6th. Hearings painted an ugly picture of White House goings-on.

There are plenty of Republicans who don't want to see that behavior come back.

Change at the top for both parties! Here it comes.

For Democrats, it’s a straightforward fight to challenge the socialists.

For the Republicans, a bit more complex: who can keep Trump's successful policies, without Trump's style.

For those of us who enjoy politics, and I do, this is fascinating and exciting.

