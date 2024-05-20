Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Stuart Varney: Ebrahim Raisi's death gives President Biden an opportunity

Raisi's helicopter crash reveals the extent of Iran's problems and its vulnerability, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after a helicopter crash on Sunday, arguing the sudden death of the "Butcher of Tehran" entrenches Iran in turmoil and gives Biden leverage.

STUART VARNEY: Iran's foreign minister and its president are dead. 

Killed in a helicopter crash. The country is in turmoil. It is divided and vulnerable.

IRAN'S PRESIDENT, FOREIGN MINISTER, OTHER OFFICIALS CONFIRMED DEAD IN HELICOPTER CRASH

There will be endless discussion of who or what did it. The Israelis have already said they had no part in it.

Iran President Ebrahim Raidi helicopter crash

Rescuers recover bodies at the crash site of a helicopter transporting Iran's President in a fog-covered mountainous area of Varzaghan in northwestern Iran on May 20, 2024.

The point is that the principal troublemaker in the Mideast is itself in deep trouble.

Ebrahim Raisi, the president, was wildly unpopular. 

He came to power in a very low turnout election and then led the crackdown on domestic dissent. 

IRANIAN PRESIDENT EXPERIENCES ‘HARD LANDING’ IN HELICOPTER: IRANIAN MEDIA

Thousands were executed. Women were killed and imprisoned for not covering their hair.

The Iranians are having trouble with their own people. There have been several internal terror attacks.

They also have a military problem. They attacked Israel in April with drones, rockets and cruise missiles, but the vast majority were shot down or failed to launch. Embarrassing. 

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the joint borders between Iran and Azerbaijan, after which his helicopter reportedly crashed near the city of Jolfa on May 19, 2024.

They couldn't tell where Raisi's helicopter went down. They needed help from Turkey. Embarrassing. 

Iran has an economic problem. Sanctions and corruption have left widespread poverty.

They've got a cultural problem. Khameini's version of an Islamic republic is harsh. 

IRAN SIDESTEPS US SANCTIONS, ALLOWING IT TO FUND PROXY GROUPS LIKE THE HOUTHIS

It is unpopular with young people and Iran has a lot of young people. 60% of the population is under 30.

Add it all up, and that helicopter crash reveals the extent of Iran's problems and its vulnerability. 

This gives President Biden leverage. 

When your principal opponent in a war they helped start runs into trouble, you have opportunity. 

You have the advantage. Use it.

