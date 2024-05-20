Stuart Varney: Ebrahim Raisi's death gives President Biden an opportunity

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after a helicopter crash on Sunday, arguing the sudden death of the "Butcher of Tehran" entrenches Iran in turmoil and gives Biden leverage.

STUART VARNEY: Iran's foreign minister and its president are dead.

Killed in a helicopter crash. The country is in turmoil. It is divided and vulnerable.

There will be endless discussion of who or what did it. The Israelis have already said they had no part in it.

The point is that the principal troublemaker in the Mideast is itself in deep trouble.

Ebrahim Raisi, the president, was wildly unpopular.

He came to power in a very low turnout election and then led the crackdown on domestic dissent.

Thousands were executed. Women were killed and imprisoned for not covering their hair.

The Iranians are having trouble with their own people. There have been several internal terror attacks.

They also have a military problem. They attacked Israel in April with drones, rockets and cruise missiles, but the vast majority were shot down or failed to launch. Embarrassing.

They couldn't tell where Raisi's helicopter went down. They needed help from Turkey. Embarrassing.

Iran has an economic problem. Sanctions and corruption have left widespread poverty.

They've got a cultural problem. Khameini's version of an Islamic republic is harsh.

It is unpopular with young people and Iran has a lot of young people. 60% of the population is under 30.

Add it all up, and that helicopter crash reveals the extent of Iran's problems and its vulnerability.

This gives President Biden leverage.

When your principal opponent in a war they helped start runs into trouble, you have opportunity.

You have the advantage. Use it.

