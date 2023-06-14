Stuart Varney: Democrats' objective is to distract from the dangers of a Kamala Harris presidency

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Trump's seemingly endless parade of legal troubles, arguing Democrats are deliberately dragging the ex-president into court to distract voters from Biden's bribery allegations and the dangers of a Kamala Harris presidency.

STUART VARNEY: I wonder how voters will respond to Trump's legal troubles?

I know some polls show he has gained support recently, but there's a long line of hearings and trials still to come. It's going to drag on. How will voters feel about that?

TRUMP ADDRESSES SUPPORTERS AFTER ENTERING ‘NOT GUILTY’ PLEA IN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE

If he gets a "speedy" trial in the documents case in Miami, it's done in 70 days. Dream on. That's not going to happen.

The lawyers will be filing all kinds of motions which will keep things going probably through the end of this year.

In Georgia, the Fulton County DA is investigating Trump's alleged election meddling. Charges are expected by September 1.

BILLIONAIRE GOP DONOR REVEALS HIS ‘IDEAL CANDIDATE’ FOR 2024

New York's Attorney General Letitia James will take Trump to trial in October of this year. She alleges misleading asset pricing in the Trump empire.

Also in New York, Trump's alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels is expected to go to trial in March next year.

E. Gene Carroll has been allowed to amend her lawsuit. She wants another $10 million on top of the $5 million she won already.

LARRY KUDLOW: THIS IS MORE WEAPONIZATION AGAINST TRUMP

That's a very full legal schedule, and because it's Trump, the media will follow every move with glaring headlines.

It's a deliberate Democrat strategy. Use any pretext to drag Trump into court.

Distract from Biden's age. Distract from Biden's bribery allegations. Above all, distract from the obvious danger of a Kamala Harris presidency.

The election is 510 days away. It's going to be a unique test of American democracy.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE