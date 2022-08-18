Stuart Varney: Democrats, media will never get over Trump derangement syndrome

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "endless leaks" about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, arguing the media and Democrats will "never" get over Trump derangement syndrome.

STUART VARNEY: This is not the way it should be. But it’s the way the Democrats want it to be.

Endless leaks about the Mar-a-Lago raid, from anonymous sources, all designed to show Trump must have done something wrong.

The latest is from Newsweek. It claims FBI agents were really going after Trump's "personal stash" of documents, relating to the Russia collusion probe and the 2016 election.

Before that, the Washington Post reported that those seized documents related to nuclear weapons.

And before that multiple reports about classified material, Trump's possible criminal liability, even the contents of Melania's closet.

This is all speculation because Merrick Garland refuses to unseal, in full, the reason for the raid. Unseal it, and we'll know what he was looking for.

And we'll find out if it was important enough to warrant the search of a former president's home.

This afternoon, the judge in the case will rule on whether to reveal all. He should.

Our country should not be left in the dark on something as important as this. But my guess is, he won't.

The leaks will continue. The media and the Democrats will never get over Trump derangement syndrome.

The raid is the best way of keeping it going.