Stuart Varney on border: If you didn't watch FOX, you wouldn't know there was a crisis

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the mainstream media's and Democrats' silence on the growing border crisis, arguing viewers would be unaware of the crisis if they didn't watch FOX's coverage.

STUART VARNEY: If you didn't watch FOX, you wouldn't know there's a monumental crisis on our border. The media just ignores it.

And you know why: the media supports Democrats, and Democrats brought us the border.

Here's how bad it is.

US SOUTHERN BORDER SAW NEARLY 200,000 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

In July alone, despite the heat, 200,000 people tried to cross the border illegally.

Fentanyl seizures up 200% since June. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for young American men.

Ten terror suspects caught in July alone.

The crisis is now hitting cities all across the country: New York is going to open a formerly luxury hotel in Times Square, to accommodate them.

Crickets from the media, as FOX shows groups of four or five hundred walking across the border every day.

GOP LAWMAKERS SAY HIGH GAS PRICES, CRIME TOP VOTERS' CONCERNS HEADING INTO 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION

Today, President Biden will sign his massive tax and spending bill, laughably called "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."

He will take a victory lap. Not because his plan will work, but because the Democrats actually got the legislation passed.

By November, at the current pace, there will be another half million illegals in America.

The media may ignore it. The Democrats may ignore it. But there's an awful lot of voters who will not.