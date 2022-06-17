Stuart Varney on Biden’s administration: The far-left still runs the show

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses progressive lawmakers’ influence over the Biden administration, arguing they "run the show" as they offer their support to the president amid his plummeting approval rating.

STUART VARNEY: As the president's approval rating slumps, it is the progressives who are riding to his rescue.

It is the most left-wing members of Congress who are offering the strongest support.

Listen to Pramila Jayapal and Hakeem Jeffries.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: "I think the president has been dealt a lot of very difficult pieces… I think President Biden has done a very good job so far."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "On the economy and on all the issues that are confronting the American people? Joe Biden is doing a very good job under very difficult circumstances."

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY: POLL

The progressives are offering their support because they want to maintain their influence on the president.

Since day one, they've had a lot of influence. They want another trillion or two in social spending, and they want it now! That's why they're backing him so strongly.

The moderates must be cringing! They know their own House seats are in jeopardy because of Biden’s failed progressive policies!

Talk about a party at war with itself!

Now, listen to AOC... Also supporting the president, and, pushing him further left on energy policy.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "One of the things that I think the president did positively just this week was start to take on, especially the big oil and gas companies for profiteering. I think we can go a little bit further on it, but I think you start to move in the right direction."

HOUSE PROGRESSIVES URGE BIDEN TO TAKE SLEW OF EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON IMMIGRATION

And sure enough this morning's White House energy summit will reportedly consider banning energy exports!

And Bernie Sanders' demand for gas price controls is still on the table.

Nothing has changed in this administration.

The left still runs the show. And they'll still be running the show even after a Democrat wipe-out in November.

The "progressives" will be the only ones left!