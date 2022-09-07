Stuart Varney: Biden promised to unify, but he has 'done the opposite'

During his "My Take" Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticizes Biden's failure to "bring unity" to the U.S. amid his continuous attacks on "MAGA Republicans," arguing the president has "launched a political war."

President Biden has launched a political war. Perhaps his handlers think he has to come out swinging: He’s way down in the polls, and if his party loses control of Congress in November, his presidency will be severely limited.

In desperation, he describes his opponents in extreme terms.

To me, watching these speeches, he comes across as an angry old man. And it’s not going down well.

There is pushback from inside his party.

In the NY Times this morning, Bret Stephens writes about Biden’s big national address where he was flanked by marines and blood-red banners.

"He only gratuitously insults millions of deplorables" writes Stephens, "while again branding the Democrats as the party of sanctimony and condescension." That’s in the NY Times. Ouch.

The president’s divisive language has upset at least half the country.

And this morning, something of a presidential walk-back.

Here’s the tweet: "I want to be clear. Not every congressional Republican is a MAGA Republican. I know because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans. Together, we can choose a different path."

Two years ago, Joe Biden promised to end our toxic divide and bring unity. He has done the exact opposite. Angry old men do not bring people together.