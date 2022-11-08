Stuart Varney: Biden's pivot to the left could come to an end

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the potential of a Republican sweep and its impact on Biden, arguing the president's "pivot to the left will come to an end."

STUART VARNEY: If this really is a red tsunami, there will be consequences. A Republican sweep would mark a turning point in American politics. In short, President Biden's pivot to the left, will come to an end.

Start right there: the betting markets suggest there is a 90% chance the Republicans take the house.

That’s a near certainty.

Say goodbye to the president's legislative agenda. Some of it may be rolled back.

The House controls the money.

On the border, expect some real action.

Kevin McCarthy, likely the next speaker, says investigating border chief Alejandro Mayorkas will be job one!

And if Kari Lake becomes the Governor of Arizona, she will declare an invasion and put everyone on notice that Arizona is taking control of the border.

If Lee Zeldin becomes the Governor of New York, expect some real action on crime, which will reverberate across the country.

Zeldin promises to end cashless bail, give judges authority to hold dangerous criminals, and fire New York's progressive D.A., Alvin Bragg.

And just think what happens in Congress. Democrats who chair powerful committees will lose that power.

Far left Sherrod Brown will no longer chair the Banking Committee. And my personal favorite: socialist Bernie Sanders will no longer chair the Budget Committee!

Mitch McConnell becomes Senate leader: that means he's back controlling judicial appointments: there could be another Supreme Court seat coming up in the next two years!

All of this depends on a Republican sweep of the House, the Senate and some key governorships.

This is not a Republican pipe dream. It looks increasingly likely…