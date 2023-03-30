Stuart Varney: Biden opened the door to China’s power grab

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses China's global power grab throughout Biden's presidency, arguing the U.S. adversary is "hell-bent" on replacing the U.S. as the global leader.

STUART VARNEY: Every day there's another development in China's reach for power. They are hell-bent on replacing the United States as the global leader. They are making a lot of progress.

Today we learn that Brazil and China have a trade deal. They will use China’s currency. They are ditching the U.S. dollar.

A week ago, China agreed to buy oil from Russia, using the yuan, not the dollar.

And before that, China reportedly would pay the debts of some Third World countries, ditching the American-dominated IMF and World Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA GROWS CLOSER TO BEIJING WITH STEP TOWARD MEMBERSHIP IN CHINA-LED SECURITY BLOC

The list goes on: China brokers a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China helps Russia in Ukraine, actually keeping them going!

Honduras ditches Taiwan, at the urging of China.

China threatens America because we are hosting Taiwan’s leader.

And now, 4-star retired General Jack Keane warns that China will soon lead on nuclear weapons!

THE LOOMING THREAT OF CHINA'S CHOKEHOLD ON OUR MEDS

The momentum of global leadership is now with China.

Why?

I'll make the case that it wouldn't be like this if Donald Trump were still president. Trump, like him or not, was a strong leader. Biden is not. Biden reversed energy policy, border policy, and showed extraordinary weakness in foreign policy.

He opened the door to China’s power grab. And we're still waiting for a response.