Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Stuart Varney: Biden opened the door to China’s power grab

China makes advances on the global stage

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues the momentum of global leadership is now with China. video

Stuart Varney: Biden opened the door to China’s power grab

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues the momentum of global leadership is now with China.

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses China's global power grab throughout Biden's presidency, arguing the U.S. adversary is "hell-bent" on replacing the U.S. as the global leader.

STUART VARNEY: Every day there's another development in China's reach for power. They are hell-bent on replacing the United States as the global leader. They are making a lot of progress. 

Today we learn that Brazil and China have a trade deal. They will use China’s currency. They are ditching the U.S. dollar.

A week ago, China agreed to buy oil from Russia, using the yuan, not the dollar.

And before that, China reportedly would pay the debts of some Third World countries, ditching the American-dominated IMF and World Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA GROWS CLOSER TO BEIJING WITH STEP TOWARD MEMBERSHIP IN CHINA-LED SECURITY BLOC

Stuart Varney on China power grab

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses China's progress in global leadership. (Fox News)

The list goes on: China brokers a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China helps Russia in Ukraine, actually keeping them going!

Honduras ditches Taiwan, at the urging of China.

China threatens America because we are hosting Taiwan’s leader.

And now, 4-star retired General Jack Keane warns that China will soon lead on nuclear weapons!

Biden and Xi first meeting

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty I (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Image / Getty Images)

THE LOOMING THREAT OF CHINA'S CHOKEHOLD ON OUR MEDS

The momentum of global leadership is now with China.

Why?

I'll make the case that it wouldn't be like this if Donald Trump were still president. Trump, like him or not, was a strong leader. Biden is not. Biden reversed energy policy, border policy, and showed extraordinary weakness in foreign policy.

He opened the door to China’s power grab. And we're still waiting for a response.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS       

close
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., reacts to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley warning China is on a path to becoming militarily superior to the U.S. on 'Varney & Co.' video

China's military starting to eclipse US in key areas: Rep. Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., reacts to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley warning China is on a path to becoming militarily superior to the U.S. on 'Varney & Co.'