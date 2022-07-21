Stuart Varney: Biden is leading Democrats to electoral defeat

During his latest "My Take" Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "unwinding" of Biden's presidency, arguing the president is leading his party to "electoral defeat."

STUART VARNEY: Inside the White House communications office, they must be near panic. It seems like every week there's a new gaffe or "misstatement" that has to be cleaned up.

This morning they're reeling from President Biden's suggestion that he has cancer from exposure to oil.

No, he does not have cancer. He did have skin cancer in the past, but he got it from the sun, not oil. He was just bashing oil companies to rally his base. He ended up worrying and confusing people.

So far, I’ve not seen a response to Homeland Security chief Mayorkas' insistence that the border is "secure". Obviously nonsense.

But it’s tough to walk that back when 200,000 migrants a month, walk in!

Maybe the White House will say nothing, leaving Mayorkas dangling out there.

It’s all coming out in the polls.

Only 19% of Hispanics support the president: the open border obviously didn't work with that demographic.

Quinnipiac puts Biden's overall approval level at a basement level 31%.

NPR gives him a slightly higher rating: 36%. But neither can be comforting four months before the midterms.

The president can't get out of his own way, and the White House communications team can't help him.

If they let him speak, he makes gaffes. If they write him a speech, he's inclined to go off prompter and makes mistakes.

And he always has to face his own party which is becoming increasingly hostile because Biden is leading them to electoral defeat!

We are watching the unwinding of a presidency less than halfway through his first term.