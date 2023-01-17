Stuart Varney: A Biden comeback is ‘highly unlikely’

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the unlikeliness of a Biden "comeback" as criticism grows in response to the classified documents found at his Delaware home and former office, arguing it's "hard to imagine" Biden will be able to "mount a vigorous presidential campaign."

STUART VARNEY: Until the first week of January, President Biden was on a roll.

He had made a comeback from his dismal approval ratings.

My opinion: the comeback is going to end.

First off, obviously, the documents! The investigations will drag on for months. There's nothing positive about the Corvette defense. He can't laugh it off, and for once the media won't let him.

'NOT A PLACE I'D WANT TO BE IN': WILL BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE HAMPER A 2024 RE-ELECTION BID?

The border: 250,000 encounters in December. That's a record. You can't hide this. Towns and cities are having to take in literally millions, at vast cost. Illegals didn't seem to have much impact on the midterms in November, but that will change as the bill mounts.

The president is all in with woke-ism. The country is not.

The president is dead set against fossil fuels. The country wants its energy independence back.

And then there's the president's age and vitality. He is 80 and is slowing down: heaven forbid he goes off-prompter, like he did with the Corvette.

TUCKER CARLSON: THIS IS BIGGER THAN JUST A STORY ABOUT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

It’s hard to imagine that, two years from now, he will be able to mount a vigorous presidential campaign.

The media, for the first time in this presidency, is asking hard questions, and they are not happy with the non-answers they're getting.

The Democrats see all these problems. They're getting restless, and they are maneuvering. Biden is vulnerable.

A serious comeback is highly unlikely.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS