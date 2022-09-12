Stuart Varney: Americans will pay for the climate crowd's dominance of the Democratic Party

FOX Business' Stuart Varney warned about the climate crowd's dominance over the Democratic Party during his "My Take" Monday, arguing Americans will "continue to pay heavily" for pro-climate change policies.

STUART VARNEY: The president goes to Boston today. He's spreading the word about his infrastructure plan, that is the "Inflation Reduction" plan, which is actually a glorified climate plan.

Spare a thought, Mr. President, for Senator Joe Manchin. The West Virginia Democrat agreed to all this taxing and spending, only if a separate bill were passed, one which would speed up the permitting process for energy projects. And produce more fossil fuel.

The climate crowd is not happy about that. Predictably, socialist Bernie Sanders called Manchin's side deal a "huge giveaway to the fossil fuel industry." Seventy house members say they'll vote against it.

Could it be that Senator Manchin will be cheated? The greens run the Democrat Party, and the last thing they want is more American oil and gas.

They can't defeat the bill outright, but they can water it down so much that it has no impact. They are holding it back to the last minute, so there's no time to debate.

That’s how the greens get their revenge on Joe Manchin. They want the price of energy to go up.

You will continue to pay heavily for the climate crowd's dominance of the Democrat Party.