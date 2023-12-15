Stuart Varney: The 2024 race shifted after another bad week for Biden

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Biden's "bad week" after the House authorized an impeachment inquiry and his son Hunter dodged a congressional subpoena. Varney argued all the momentum is on Trump's side as the president continues to "sink."

STUART VARNEY: Another bad week for President Biden. Another good week for Donald Trump.

We've been saying this every Friday for weeks. The contest has shifted.

This week went from bad to worse for Biden.

Hunter thumbed his nose at Congress. Biden said the charges surrounding his son were lies.

The president was hit with an impeachment inquiry.

The White House says there are no facts to back it up, but there are shell companies, money transfers, business contacts, and tens of millions of unexplained dollars.

It sure looks like a vast influence-peddling scheme, covered up by the media, so it didn't come out in the 2020 election.

He's also lost a chunk of his party's support for Ukraine, Israel, and the border.

When your approval rating sinks to a low of 37%, that's a bad week.

This is what a good week looks like for Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, polls showed him 30 points in the lead for the Iowa caucuses and 25 points ahead of his nearest rival in the New Hampshire primary.

If those numbers hold next month, he's a shoo-in for the Republican nomination.

This came in last night. In seven swing states, Donald Trump beats Biden in a head-to-head match-up.

In North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, Trump leads.

If he wins those states next year, he's the president.

What we're talking about here is momentum. Trump's got it, Biden doesn't.

Trump's rising. Biden is sinking.

Trump could lose support if convicted of a crime.

Biden could sink further if damaging material emerges from the impeachment inquiry.

It's hard to see the Biden down-Trump uptrend completely reversed.

I don't think the president has the energy to rebound.

Who believes he can be president for another five years?

