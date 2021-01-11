Stripe stops processing payments for Trump campaign website

Stripe Inc. will no longer process payments for President Trump’s campaign website following last week’s riot at the Capitol, according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below

The financial-technology company handles card payments for millions of online businesses and e-commerce platforms, including Mr. Trump’s campaign website and online fundraising apparatus. Stripe is cutting off the president’s campaign account for violating its policies against encouraging violence, the people said.

Spokespeople for the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

CAPITOL RIOT, VOTES AGAINST ELECTORAL COLLEGE CERTIFICATION PROMPT BUSINESSES TO PAUSE POLITICAL DONATIONS

Stripe asks users to agree that they won’t accept payments for “high risk” activities, including for any business or organization that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,” according to its website.

The company has previously disabled accounts in the wake of violent acts. After a gunman killed 11 people in an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, Stripe cut off Gab.com—the right-wing social-media platform where the alleged shooter posted anti-Semitic messages.

A number of companies have cut ties with Mr. Trump’s since Wednesday’s attack, which left five people dead. Twitter Inc. TWTR -1.62% on Friday banned Mr. Trump’s personal account from its platform, citing a risk of further incitement of violence, while Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. took stores run by Mr. Trump’s business and campaign offline.

PARLER TO BE DOWN 'FOR A WHILE' WITHOUT AWS, EXECUTIVES SAY: 'WE ARE CLEARLY BEING SINGLED OUT'

Some political-action committees are also halting donations to Republican lawmakers who objected to President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win after supporters of Mr. Trump stormed the Capitol.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

After the election, Mr. Trump’s campaign launched a fundraising blitz to raise money for legal battles challenging Mr. Biden’s victory in several states. The effort brought in hundreds of millions of dollars for Mr. Trump’s political committees and the Republican party.

Click here to read more from the Wall Street Journal