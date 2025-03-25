'Stop them!': Democrat clashes with Trump Social Security nominee over DOGE access

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ordered President Donald Trump's Social Security administrator nominee, Frank Bisignano, to stop Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its cost-slashing actions during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

"Stop them!" the Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member shouted, interrupting the nominee's response to his question.

"If you're confirmed, will you lock DOGE out of Social Security databases and stop them from exposing millions of Americans who could be damaged?" Wyden asked Bisignano.

Trump's pick to lead the the Social Security Administration (SSA) told Wyden, "Sir, I've spent my career protecting [Personally Identifiable Information (PII)] in the largest institutions. I think it's of the utmost importance for PII to be protected. And yes, I will ensure it's protected."

Unhappy with this response, Wyden pressed the question multiple times, even asking for it in writing from Bisignano, who said he was not sure what it meant to lock DOGE out.

This is when the Democrat shouted, telling him it meant to stop DOGE.

Wyden further produced a statement from someone he described as an SSA whistleblower, accusing the nominee of being involved in DOGE discussions about SSA operations, personnel and management.

"The whistleblower statement says that the nominee insisted on personally approving several key DOGE hires at the agency," he claimed.

He also said the whistleblower detailed Bisignano "getting frequent briefings."

Wyden added that the whistleblower said, "You personally intervened to get key DOGE officials installed at the agency who have masterminded this shipwreck that we're dealing today."

Bisignano denied the allegations. "I have never talked to" acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek, he said.

He admitted that he had spoken to SSA Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mike Russo, but the nominee explained, "I know Mike Russo. He was the CIO of Shift4. And he was the CIO at Oracle for Mark Hurd, and I [have known] him for 20 years. I don't know him as a DOGE person. I know him as a CIO."

He maintained that he has not been involved in DOGE's Social Security decisions.

Concluding his questions, Wyden said, "This whistleblower has said that this is a nominee who will be bad for the agency and has cited specifics. And this nominee says that the whistleblower is wrong. And I think this whistleblower, throughout their career, has been somebody who's told the truth. And I think we better get to the bottom of it."

The White House declined to comment to Fox News Digital.