Sticker Mule demands Google fix ‘mislabeled’ ads tying company to CEO’s New York political campaign

Sticker Mule is demanding Google fix what it says is a "misleading" error that labeled its business ads as funded by its CEO's political campaign.

In a legal letter obtained by FOX Business, the company said its ads were incorrectly tagged in Google’s Ads Transparency Center as "Paid for by Constantino for Congress," despite having no ties to campaign financing. Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, a Republican, is running for Congress in New York’s 21st District.

"This mislabeling is erroneous, misleading, and must be immediately and permanently corrected," the company wrote. " … Sticker Mule has never used Constantino for Congress funds to pay for its ads, nor have any Sticker Mule ads promoted Anthony Constantino as a political candidate."

The company said the issue likely stems from a technical glitch in Google’s election ad verification system — possibly triggered by an employee logged into both business and campaign ad accounts during verification.

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Sticker Mule noted Google had previously acknowledged and temporarily fixed the problem after it was flagged.

The company is now calling on Google to remove the label, explain the root cause, confirm the fix in writing and ensure it does not happen again.

If not resolved, Sticker Mule said it may escalate the issue to federal regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The dispute comes as Constantino faces a March 2026 FEC complaint alleging he improperly used campaign funds to promote his business. The complainant is described in filings as an ally of Assemblyman Robert Smullen, his Republican primary opponent.

Constantino denied the allegations, calling them "meritless" and blaming Google’s labeling error. He also noted some of the ads cited date back to 2023, before his campaign existed.

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"For some reason they were mislabeled and we asked Google to fix that as it's hurting our brand. Smullen has already been served with multiple cease and desists for lying," Constantino wrote in a March 30 post on X.

Smullen has pushed back, disputing the explanation, according to WPTZ.

"It's quite clear that my opponent has been violating the federal law, having to do with co-mingling his business and campaign activities and funds," Smullen said. "He's been lying about it, this whole thing."

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump endorsed Constantino in the race.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Anthony Constantino, who is running to represent the fantastic people of New York’s 21st Congressional District," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Constantino told Fox News Digital at the time that he spoke with Trump and was honored to receive the nod.

"He noted every primary candidate he endorses wins, so I look forward to winning the general election and making everyone who supported me very proud once I am in Congress," Constantino said.

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Google and Smullen did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.