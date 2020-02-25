Steyer tackles coronavirus, climate crisis, and gun control in town hall

Democratic candidate Tom Steyer covered a number of topics on Monday night ranging from climate change to the coronavirus and gun violence.

Continue Reading Below

Steyer participated in a Democratic Town Hall on CNN in Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of that state's primary being held on Saturday Feb. 29.

Regarding the coronavirus, Steyer said the outbreak hasn't been handled well.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Steyer said he would mandate that Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus if there was a vaccine developed and it was necessary to prevent the disease spreading in the US.

“If it were necessary to take the vaccine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the United States, yes, I would,” he said.

STEYER HITS SANDERS FOR VAGUENESS ON MEDICARE-FOR-ALL COSTS

He talked about the job that President Obama did during the 2014 Ebola crisis. He said the U.S. led the way putting the Centers for Disease and Control to work.

By comparison, Steyer said President Trump has done the opposite and just asked the government for money today.

Steyer talked about climate change being a national emergency. He pointed to oil and gas companies that he said would rather make money for the next quarter than saving America.

Steyer said he will never fly in a private plane due to its impact.

TOM STEYER VOWS TO RAISE MINIMUM WAGE TO $22 PER HOUR IF ELECTED

On gun violence, Steyer called it a epidemic. He supports background checks as does 95 percent of Americans, but he says lawmakers won't act on it because corporations have bought the government. That is why he is calling for term limits.

Steyer said he supports 12-year term limits for members of Congress, and named three Republican senators as the reason.“If we want real change, we need new and different people in charge. We need it," Steyer said. "And, you know, look, the six-word argument for term limits: Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz.”

Steyer also wants gun owners to be licensed, AR guns to be registered, red flag laws instituted and a voluntary repurchase of assault weapons.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He was also asked if he would declare neo-Nazi, alt-right and violent white power organizations as terrorist organizations.He answered yes.