Stephen Miller: H-1B visa bill won’t pass ‘anytime soon’

Stephen Miller doesn’t think the new immigration bill addressing H-1B visas will be passed by the Senate “anytime soon.”

“The administration has made clear that our view on [H-1B visas] is that you cannot displace or replace American workers,” the White House senior policy adviser told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs Tuesday. “And the president has taken unprecedented action in the immigration space to do exactly that, including most recently with the public charge regulation to keep newcomers from taking advantage of our welfare system.”

Senate bill 386, which is known as the “Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019,” would eliminate per-country caps for immigrants, and some reports say this will lead to an increased number of H1-B visas given to people coming from China and India.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and others.

