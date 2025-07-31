Sprawling new $200M White House ballroom to be paid for by Trump and donors

The White House said President Donald Trump and private donors will fund an estimated $200 million cost of a new ballroom.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday during a briefing that the construction is scheduled to begin in September and will be "completed long before the end of President Trump’s term."

The announcement was made after a similar gesture earlier in 2025, when Trump personally financed the installation of two 88-foot American flags flanking the White House, each reportedly costing around $50,000.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said, adding the new ballroom will be "a much needed and exquisite addition."

She said the United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications during the construction.

The project is intended to provide a dedicated space for hosting official events, state dinners and large ceremonial gatherings.

The new 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the classical design of the White House.

The White House does not have a formal ballroom, and the new ballroom will take the place of the current East Wing of the White House.

Leavitt said the offices housed in the East Wing, which include the office of the first lady and the White House visitors office, will be temporarily relocated.

Leavitt said Trump chose McCrery Architects to design the project, with Clark Construction overseeing the build and AECOM providing engineering support.