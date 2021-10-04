Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Southwest is latest airline to mandate vaccines for workers

Southwest has 54,000 employees

close
Liberty Justice Center Managing Attorney Brian Kelsey says state rights' and exemptions may delay Biden's worker vaccine mandate. video

Biden's vaccine mandate is 'blatantly illegal': Attorney

Liberty Justice Center Managing Attorney Brian Kelsey says state rights' and exemptions may delay Biden's worker vaccine mandate.

Southwest Airlines on Monday became the latest U.S. airline to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Dallas-based company said its workers must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to remain at the airline. Employees can seek approval to skip the shots due to medical or religious reasons.

LAX Airport, CA/USA, June 21, 2015: Image of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 shown arriving at LAX. (iStock)

VACCINATION MANDATE: THESE BUSINESSES PENALIZE UNVACCINATED EMPLOYEES

Southwest said it has to mandate vaccines because of new rules from the Biden administration requiring companies with federal contracts to have vaccinated staffs. Southwest's work for the government includes flying the military in emergencies and carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

Last week, rivals American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue told their staff they needed to be vaccinated. United Airlines in August was the first major airline to do so and has since said that more than 97% of its workers have been vaccinated. United also said it would put staff who couldn't get the shots due to medical or religious reasons on unpaid leave until COVID-19 rates go down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Southwest has 54,000 employees.