Social Security terminates ‘Gender X' marker, saving taxpayers over $1M: DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced Wednesday that the Social Security Administration’s move to terminate a contract dealing with the "Gender X" marker on public-facing applications will save over $1 million in taxpayer funds.

"The Social Security Administration has terminated its contract for the "Gender X initiative marker" and removed all references to gender ideology from public-facing applications," DOGE wrote on X. "This saves > $1M and is in accordance with the President’s Executive Order…"

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office aimed at shifting the language used by the federal government in documentation, including a move to replace the term "gender" with "sex" on official documents.

"The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system," the order signed by Trump states. "Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself."

‘SAVE GIRLS SPORTS’ SHIRTS BLASTED AS ‘TRANSPHOBIC’ BY SF CHRONICLE CULTURE CRITIC: ‘NEXT MAGA HAT?'

The move also reversed changes made during the Biden administration, including giving Americans who do not identify with either of the two biological sexes the option to mark documents such as passports with an "X" instead of "male" or "female."

Late last month, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services were told not to make a final decision on any application that would produce a document with an "X" marker for gender.

Social Security appears to be the next agency to make modifications when it comes to a person identifying sex on an application.

GOP LAWMAKER SCRAPS WITH DEMOCRAT IN HEARING OVER TRANSGENDER ‘SLUR,’ BATHROOM RIGHTS: ‘NOT GOING TO HAVE IT’

The Social Security Administration did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the matter.

After learning of the savings, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. weighed in on X.

"$1,000,000 people," she wrote. "Government waste at its finest- and this is just the tip of the iceberg."

ELON MUSK DEFENDS REINSTATING RULE AGAINST MISGENDERING, SAYS IT'S ONLY FOR ‘REPEATED, TARGETED HARASSMENT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The South Carolina Republican made headlines in November with a bill to ban biological males from women's bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol, which was inspired by the election of Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first openly transgender person elected to the House.

Fox News Digital’s Jamie Joseph and Michael Lee contributed to this report.