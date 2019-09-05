Search

Biden leading climate change voters, Sierra Club poll finds

By Angelica StabilePoliticsFOXBusiness

Center of Energy &amp; Environment Director Myron Ebell says the climate change initiatives proposed by the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders may lead to consumers paying thousands of dollars more per year for their electric bills and transportation. video

Democrats hit fossil fuel industry amid climate debate

Center of Energy & Environment Director Myron Ebell says the climate change initiatives proposed by the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders may lead to consumers paying thousands of dollars more per year for their electric bills and transportation.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is in the lead on climate change, according to an American environmental organization's recent poll.

Continue Reading Below

The Sierra Club released a climate voter tracking poll revealing how candidates stack up according to Democratic primary voters.

According to that poll, Biden leads by 30 percent with no change recorded since July’s poll. The poll showed Biden has been the frontrunner with climate voters since June 17.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Other candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., trail behind Biden but remain neck and neck with each other -- with Warren polling at 21 percent and Sanders at 20 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands at 7 percent in the poll, which has fallen by 6 percent since July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the poll, Democratic primary voters mostly support climate change policies such as powering the nation with 100 percent clean, renewable energy sources, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and strengthening the Endangered Species Act.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments