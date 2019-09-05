Biden leading climate change voters, Sierra Club poll finds

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is in the lead on climate change, according to an American environmental organization's recent poll.

Continue Reading Below

The Sierra Club released a climate voter tracking poll revealing how candidates stack up according to Democratic primary voters.

According to that poll, Biden leads by 30 percent with no change recorded since July’s poll. The poll showed Biden has been the frontrunner with climate voters since June 17.

Other candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., trail behind Biden but remain neck and neck with each other -- with Warren polling at 21 percent and Sanders at 20 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands at 7 percent in the poll, which has fallen by 6 percent since July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Advertisement

According to the poll, Democratic primary voters mostly support climate change policies such as powering the nation with 100 percent clean, renewable energy sources, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and strengthening the Endangered Species Act.