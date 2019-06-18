Search

Shanahan withdraws from consideration to be US defense secretary

PoliticsReuters

article

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks about the situation in the Persian Gulf region during a meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense Joao Cravinho, at the Pentagon. President Donald (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Expand

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to head the U.S. military, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that Shanahan wanted to spend more time with his family.

Continue Reading Below

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Trump said the secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be named as the new acting defense secretary. Esper had been considered a leading contender for the job if Shanahan was ultimately not confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)