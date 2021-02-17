Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

Senators say U.S. mail's continued delays are 'unacceptable'

A major House hearing is scheduled for next week

close
FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn reports on what the U.S. Postal Service is doing to deal with budget issues and the rising push for mail-in voting.video

US Postal Service faces budget problems, operational changes

FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn reports on what the U.S. Postal Service is doing to deal with budget issues and the rising push for mail-in voting.

A group of 33 U.S. senators on Wednesday urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address continuing "unacceptable delays" in mail deliveries and questioned if his decisions are continuing to hinder mail deliveries.

Continue Reading Below

USPS NOTCHES QUARTERLY PROFIT 

DeJoy, a Trump supporter who was named head of the U.S. Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after he came in for enormous criticism from U.S. lawmakers over delays in deliveries. He is set to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on the Postal Service's financial outlook.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last week Reuters reported that DeJoy warned that USPS faces massive projected losses as it faces declining mail volumes. He warned that unless “service, reliability, and costs do not improve” USPS’s ability to deliver to all 161 million U.S. households “will be threatened, and our relevancy diminished.”