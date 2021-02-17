Senators say U.S. mail's continued delays are 'unacceptable'

A group of 33 U.S. senators on Wednesday urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address continuing "unacceptable delays" in mail deliveries and questioned if his decisions are continuing to hinder mail deliveries.

DeJoy, a Trump supporter who was named head of the U.S. Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after he came in for enormous criticism from U.S. lawmakers over delays in deliveries. He is set to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on the Postal Service's financial outlook.

Last week Reuters reported that DeJoy warned that USPS faces massive projected losses as it faces declining mail volumes. He warned that unless “service, reliability, and costs do not improve” USPS’s ability to deliver to all 161 million U.S. households “will be threatened, and our relevancy diminished.”