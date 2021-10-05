Senate GOP reelection arm hauls in more than $76M so far this year

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) reports raising $76.2 million during the first nine months of this year, as the reelection arm of the Senate GOP builds resources as it aims to regain the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to figures released Wednesday by the NRSC, the committee brought in more than $25 million in total during the July-September third quarter of fundraising, including $9.5 million last month. The NRSC says its haul so far this year has exceeded its total fundraising from 2019, the similar off-election year in the last cycle.

The committee also reported having more than $27.7 million in its coffers, with no debt. And the NRSC also spotlighted bringing in a $13.7 million through online contributions, following what the committee calls an "historic investment" in their digital fundraising program.

"The NRSC is seeing strong grassroots energy to elect a Republican Senate majority to serve as a check on Joe Biden’s radical, reckless, socialist agenda. This quarter alone we brought in more than 56,000 first-time donors to the party – more than half of all of our first-time donors this year," NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott of Florida emphasized in a statement.

The rival Democratic Senate Campaign Committee has yet to release its third quarter numbers.

Both parties have been raising big bucks ahead of the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

The Republicans controlled the chamber for six years but lost the majority during the 2020 election cycle. The Senate is currently split 50-50 between the two parties, but the Democrats hold the majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate. That means the GOP only needs a one-seat pickup to regain the majority.

But Republicans are defending 20 of the 34 seats up for grabs in 2022, including open seats in the key battlegrounds of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as in Ohio, Missouri and Alabama. While playing defense, the NRSC sees opportunities to flip blue seats in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, and Nevada