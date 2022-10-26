Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Mitt Romney places $11.5M ski resort home on the market

Romney sold his $23 million mansion in La Jolla, California, before unloading the ski lodge home

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 25

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has listed his ski resort home in Park City, Utah for $11.5 million, Mansion Global reported Wednesday.

Romney's home won't be on the market for long, however, as the listing is already marked as having a pending offer — meaning Romney and his wife, Ann, likely lined up a buyer before putting the home on the market, the outlet reported. Romney first purchased the 8,730-square-foot lodge in 2013.

The home, located inside the Deer Valley ski resort, features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Romney first purchased the home for $8.9 million.

"The 0.52-acre property has a private ski tunnel to ski in and ski out, multiple decks and panoramic views of the surrounding Wasatch mountains. Inside, the home features an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings, walls of windows and an elevator," MG wrote of the property.

Mitt Romney on Capitol Hill

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) speaks to reporters as he departs a vote on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill on August 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

Deer Valley is a world-class ski resort that has played host to skiing championships and Winter Olympics events.

The listing comes more than a year after Romney sold another mansion in La Jolla, California. That beachfront home, constructed in 2015, sold for more than $23 million.

Deer Valley Utah Park City

A Skier is seen on the slopes at the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest Day 3 held at the Silver Lake Lodge in Deer Valley on December 8, 2013 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Mitt Romney California construction

Contractors continue construction on the oceanfront home of former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015. While Romney's 11,000-square-foot, beachside home came wit

Romney's current main residence lies in Holladay, Utah.