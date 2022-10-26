Sen. Mitt Romney places $11.5M ski resort home on the market

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has listed his ski resort home in Park City, Utah for $11.5 million, Mansion Global reported Wednesday.

Romney's home won't be on the market for long, however, as the listing is already marked as having a pending offer — meaning Romney and his wife, Ann, likely lined up a buyer before putting the home on the market, the outlet reported. Romney first purchased the 8,730-square-foot lodge in 2013.

The home, located inside the Deer Valley ski resort, features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Romney first purchased the home for $8.9 million.

"The 0.52-acre property has a private ski tunnel to ski in and ski out, multiple decks and panoramic views of the surrounding Wasatch mountains. Inside, the home features an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings, walls of windows and an elevator," MG wrote of the property.

SEN MIKE LEE CALLS OUT MITT ROMNEY FOR REMAINING NEUTRAL: HELP ME WIN RE-ELECTION

MITT ROMNEY SAYS LIZ CHENEY ‘WOULD NOT’ WIN THE GOP NOMINATION ‘IF SHE WERE TO RUN’ IN 2024

Deer Valley is a world-class ski resort that has played host to skiing championships and Winter Olympics events.

The listing comes more than a year after Romney sold another mansion in La Jolla, California. That beachfront home, constructed in 2015, sold for more than $23 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Romney's current main residence lies in Holladay, Utah.