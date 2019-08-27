China fight worth it for US economy long term: Sen. Lindsey Graham

The ongoing trade war with China has many American businesses nervous, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) knows the importance of this fight.

Continue Reading Below

"I think the president knows that if you surrender to China's cheating, it will devastate our economy and the world economy over time, so the price to standing up to China, I think, is a lot less than just giving in to China. The tariffs are, too. Nobody likes his policy. But I don't see how you make China change their behavior until there's a consequence to what they're doing. That's why we have the tariffs."

I don't see how you make China change their behavior until there's a consequence to what they're doing. Sen. Lindsey Graham

Trump says the country has received more than $30 billion from the China tariffs, but Sen. Graham says he doesn't like the idea of tariffs over time.

"I don't really like it because it does, eventually, go to the consumer," Sen. Graham said. "But here's what I do like. I do like the idea that President Trump, unlike every other president, is actually doing something about China's cheating."

I do like the idea that President Trump, unlike every other president, is actually doing something about China's cheating. Sen. Lindsey Graham

Advertisement

Graham believes standing up to China will give the United States a chance to recover industries that have moved over to China.

"This president is really hurting China because the supply chain is beginning to relocate because of these tariffs," said Graham. "It is now more expensive to do business in China. So people are looking to alternatives to the Chinese supply chain which will devastate their economy over time."

When it comes to farmers, however, Sen. Graham admitted he hates to see them suffer during this trade war.

"No matter who you get in a trade dispute with, the first thing that goes is they start hitting farm products," Sen. Graham said. "Everybody wants to buy farm products made in America ... to the farmers. You see the pay later when it comes to China. They're going to destroy the American economy and be nobody here really able to buy your products."

He hopes commodities, one day, come back to American soil.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"God bless Donald Trump for finally doing something about China," he said.

God bless Donald Trump for finally doing something about China. Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham claims his South Carolina farmers have Trump's back when it comes to fighting back against China.