Sen. Ernst slams Biden admin for describing Taliban as ‘business-like,’ ‘cooperative'

The Iowa senator ‘adamant’ on getting Taliban recognized as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, criticized the Biden administration for not recognizing the Taliban as a terrorist organization on ‘Kudlow’ Thursday. 

SEN. JONI ERNST LEADS SENATORS IN ASKING BLINKEN TO DESIGNATE TALIBAN AS FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SEN. JONI ERNST: We know that many of those that were in held in Guantanamo, those that were traded, those prisoners that were traded for Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl, many of them are serving now in this Afghan Taliban government. They are harboring other violent extremist organizations, those organizations that want to do bad things to the United State of America. So it is important that our State Department acknowledge that and they designate them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. We are adamant about this. I don’t like it when our administration describes the Taliban as business-like and cooperative. Absolutely not. They are a terrorist organization.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

