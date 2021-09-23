Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Cruz rips Biden over impact of political decisions as US special envoy to Haiti resigns over deportations

US Special Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote resigns from his post citing 'inhumane' Haitian deportations

Sen. Ted Cruz,R-Texas, argues Biden admin believes congressional oversight 'doesn't matter' as migrant crisis strikes Del Rio. video

Sen. Cruz reacts to US special envoy to Haiti resigning over deportations

Sen. Ted Cruz,R-Texas, argues Biden admin believes congressional oversight 'doesn't matter' as migrant crisis strikes Del Rio.

President Biden's U.S. Special Envoy to Haiti resigns amid the ongoing migrant crisis. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, argued that the president’s "political decisions" are the "cause and effect" of what’s happening at the border during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

SEN. TED CRUZ: There are still a significant number [Haitian migrants] being released into the country and we don't know how many because you just stared at the beginning of this segment. Secretary Mayorkas refuses to answer that question, but apparently the Biden administration believes congressional oversight doesn't matter. They believe the American people don't have a right to know what's happening. 

HOW HAITIAN MIGRANTS ARE FLOODING THE BORDER IN TEXAS WITH BIG TECH'S HELP

They are being repatriated across the country. The 15,000 Haitians who were under that bridge and that included infants. It included little children. I mean, it was a chanty town. And to give you a sense, the city of Del Rio, its population is about 35,000. So you had nearly half the population of Del Rio under that bridge… It shows the cause and effect of these political decisions from Joe Biden.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses the crisis unraveling on the southern border, Haitian migrants setting up camp in Del Rio and the president's economic agenda. video

Sen. Cruz on his trip to the border, migrant camp in Del Rio

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses the crisis unraveling on the southern border, Haitian migrants setting up camp in Del Rio and the president's economic agenda.