Dem Rep Schrader stands to personally benefit from infrastructure package, filing suggests

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., stands to personally benefit from the Democrats' trillion-dollar infrastructure package.

Schrader has been a vocal proponent of the infrastructure legislation, even joining eight other moderate Democrats in threatening to walk from the vote on the House’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution if the bill isn’t brought up ahead of the budget vote.

The bill's passage would be a value engine for utility stocks, securities Schrader and his wife, Suzanna Mora-Schrader, are very familiar with.

According to the congressman's 2020 financial disclosure, Mora-Schrader owns shares in Pepco, an energy subsidiary of energy company Exelon — where she works as the senior director of strategic initiatives, according to her LinkedIn profile .

Schrader did not disclose the dollar amount of his wife’s shares in his 2020 disclosure, but his 2019 filing illustrates that Mora-Schrader owns between $250,000 and $500,000 in Pepco stock.

This means that Schrader and his wife stand to make out seriously well financially should the bill be signed into law.

FOX Business asked Schrader’s office for comment on the apparent conflict of interest created by the congressman’s wife owning the shares and if Mora-Schrader still owns shares of Pepco.

Additionally, FOX Business asked if Schrader was pushing the legislation to financially benefit from it.

Schrader's office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.