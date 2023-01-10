This is the climate change 'scam' that's making agenda-pushers 'loaded': Jimmy Failla

During his appearance on "Varney & Co.," Tuesday, "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla called out the "scam of climate change" in response to Stuart Varney's "My Take" on the potential gas stove ban, arguing the people pushing the climate agenda are "getting loaded."

JIMMY FAILLA: It's interesting that you invoke the idea that the climate crowd has become a church, because they are always passing around the collection plate. Every one of these sermons comes with a, "hey, if you could throw some money in the wicker basket," because that's really the grift of climate change.

It's two-part, ok? One is, as you know, the old saying is when you have the facts and the facts when you have nothing on the table. The climate crowd has been pounding the table for years that the world is going to end. But the only data we have on climate change is that the people pushing it are getting loaded, and nobody is following their own advice…

…This is the scam of climate change. It's not being done with a greater good in mind, because anybody who understands energy markets tells you it is not physically possible that we're going to do this without fossil fuels.