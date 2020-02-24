Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bernie Sanders

Bloomberg campaign blames Sanders' rhetoric for campaign office vandalism ⁠— again

The Sanders campaign is trying to ignore Bloomberg's insinuations

By FOXBusiness
close
Mike Bloomberg's adviser Doug Schoen defends the Democratic presidential candidate after a questionable performance in the Nevada debate. video

Bloomberg is 'a man of extraordinary character:' Doug Schoen

Mike Bloomberg's adviser Doug Schoen defends the Democratic presidential candidate after a questionable performance in the Nevada debate.

Mike Bloomberg's campaign manager blamed rival Sen. Bernie Sanders' rhetoric after Bloomberg's Chicago campaign office was vandalized Monday with words like "GOP" and "oligarch."

Continue Reading Below

“Yet again, one of our campaign offices has been vandalized with derogatory language -- using the word ‘oligarch’ -- in an act of hate," Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement. "We cannot, and will not, tolerate these acts. While we do not know who is directly responsible, we do know Senator Bernie Sanders and his campaign have repeatedly invoked this language, and the word 'oligarch' specifically when discussing Mike Bloomberg and his campaign."

BLOOMBERG SURROGATE JUDGE JUDY SAYS SHE'LL FIGHT SOCIALIST REVOLUTION 'TO THE DEATH'

The Sanders campaign declined to comment to FOX Business.

Sheekey made a similar claim last week when Bloomberg's campaign said its office in Knoxville, Tenn., was vandalized overnight with graffiti.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during his campaign launch of "Mike for Black America" at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“No one should have to live in fear of coming to work, and Sen. Sanders must call on his supporters — including his campaign staff — to elevate the discourse in this campaign and end their spread of hateful rhetoric," Sheekey said in a statement on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bloomberg and Sanders could be described as opposites — the latter says billionaires should not exist, while the former is worth an estimated $55.6 billion.

FOX News' Alex Pappas and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 