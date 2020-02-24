Mike Bloomberg's campaign manager blamed rival Sen. Bernie Sanders' rhetoric after Bloomberg's Chicago campaign office was vandalized Monday with words like "GOP" and "oligarch."

Continue Reading Below

“Yet again, one of our campaign offices has been vandalized with derogatory language -- using the word ‘oligarch’ -- in an act of hate," Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement. "We cannot, and will not, tolerate these acts. While we do not know who is directly responsible, we do know Senator Bernie Sanders and his campaign have repeatedly invoked this language, and the word 'oligarch' specifically when discussing Mike Bloomberg and his campaign."

BLOOMBERG SURROGATE JUDGE JUDY SAYS SHE'LL FIGHT SOCIALIST REVOLUTION 'TO THE DEATH'

The Sanders campaign declined to comment to FOX Business.

Sheekey made a similar claim last week when Bloomberg's campaign said its office in Knoxville, Tenn., was vandalized overnight with graffiti.

“No one should have to live in fear of coming to work, and Sen. Sanders must call on his supporters — including his campaign staff — to elevate the discourse in this campaign and end their spread of hateful rhetoric," Sheekey said in a statement on Monday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bloomberg and Sanders could be described as opposites — the latter says billionaires should not exist, while the former is worth an estimated $55.6 billion.

FOX News' Alex Pappas and Kelly Phares contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS