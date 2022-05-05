Russian oligarch's $300M luxury yacht seized in Fiji on behalf of the US

A luxury $300 million yacht belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has been seized in Fiji by request of the U.S. in a move that the Justice Department says proves Putin’s allies "cannot hide – not even in the remotest part of the world."

The sleek, 348-foot vessel called the Amadea is owned by Suleiman Kerimov, who is part of a "group of Russian oligarchs who profit from the Russian government through corruption and its malign activity around the globe, including the occupation of Crimea," according to the Treasury Department.

"This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide – not even in the remotest part of the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement . "We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine."

Kerimov, who is estimated to be worth $15.6 billion, made most of his fortune with Russian gold producer Polyus, according to Forbes .

"This ruling should make clear that there is no hiding place for the assets of individuals who violate U.S. laws. And there is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime," added Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Fijian law enforcement, "with the support and assistance of the FBI, acted pursuant to a mutual legal assistance request from the U.S. Department of Justice following issuance of a seizure warrant from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which found that the Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of U.S. law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy."

"In sanctioning Kerimov, the Treasury Department also cited Kerimov as an official of the Government of the Russian Federation and a member of the Russian Federation Counsel," it added in a statement.

"According to court documents, Kerimov owned the Amadea after his designation. Additionally, Kerimov and those acting on his behalf and for his benefit caused U.S. dollar transactions to be routed through U.S. financial institutions for the support and maintenance of the Amadea," it also said.

The U.S. says the yacht, which is believed to be worth "approximately $300 million or more", is currently in Lautoka, Fiji.