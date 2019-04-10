Russian FBI informant attempted to frame me by offering dirt on Clinton: Michael Caputo

Former Trump 2016 Campaign Adviser Michael Caputo told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that a Russian FBI informant approached him offering dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Continue Reading Below

“I was approached by a Russian national FBI informant in late May of 2016. He wanted to give me some dirt on Hillary Clinton. I turned it down,” Caputo said on Tuesday.

Caputo said he only learned the individual was an FBI informant after he sat down with investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“When they asked me about him, I told them what I knew. By their faces I knew that it was someone that had been sent to me. It was after my interrogation with the Mueller team that I went out, hired private investigators and found out the guy had used a fake name, Henry Greenberg, and that he had been working with the FBI for 17 years.”

Caputo also said he tried to give this information to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Horowitz is looking into the role of Stefan Halper, another FBI informant who contacted members of the Trump campaign during the election.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Times reported that FBI agents involved in the Russia probe asked Halper to gather information on Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, who both served as foreign policy advisers for the Trump campaign.

Attorney General William Barr testified Wednesday before Congress that he believes “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign in 2016 and vowed to review the FBI’s conduct in the Russia probe.