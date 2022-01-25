Biden signaling to Putin that he really doesn't know what he's doing: Kellogg

Former national security adviser Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said Tuesday that President Biden "gave away the farm" by signaling to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his administration has yet to determine a strategy to ward off a full-scale Ukraine invasion .

" I don’t think they’ve thought their way through it, I really don’t," Kellogg said on "Fox Business Tonight."

"When he makes comments like that, he’s kind of showing his soul when he talked about a minor incursion. He kind of gave away the farm," Kellogg said. "He basically told everybody, 'I really don’t have a plan to counter what Putin's trying to do and really haven’t thought my way through it.'"

Kellogg, who served as an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence on matters of national security, said Biden "passed the buck" when he put the decision to deploy several thousand U.S. troops to the region in the hands of NATO allies.

"When you had your spokesman from the Pentagon say, ‘Look, we’re going to leave it up to NATO to determine the mission, the action course of NATO,’ I heard that, I said, ‘What?’" Kellogg told host David Asman. "That means we haven’t even thought this out. And they haven't told us what type of units … they made this general comment … what kind of combat units are they reinforcing, and where exactly are you going to put these forces? … They really don’t know what they’re doing."

Asman asked why the administration would weigh deploying troops to the region before ironing out a strategic mission.

"I think all it is, is talk," Kellogg said. "President Biden's trying to do something so it sounds good when you send troops, but there's no mission for them. What are they going to do? Putin's not listening to that — he knows that doesn’t mean anything. "

"It’s really a hollow gesture on the part of the president," he said. "He knows it, you know it, I now know it, and more importantly, Putin knows it as well."