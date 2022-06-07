Russian sanctions target Janet Yellen, Netflix CEO, airline executives

The latest package of sanctions unveiled by Russia this week in retaliation for actions taken by the U.S. over its invasion of Ukraine is targeting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and other key American business figures.

The developments come as Russian’s war in Ukraine has now stretched to 104 days.

"In response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business, 61 American citizens from among the heads of leading military-industrial complex corporations, media platforms and rating agencies, aircraft and shipbuilding companies, are included in the ‘stop list,'" Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The names listed also include U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, United Airlines president Brett Hart, former Raytheon Technologies executive Vice President Tracey Atkinson and Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

The sanctions were announced on the same day that U.S. authorities obtained a warrant to seize Boeing and Gulfstream jets tied to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is believed to be a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich is accused of violating sweeping export controls from the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security after the U.S.-manufactured planes flew into Russia without a required export license.

Past rounds of Russian sanctions targeted President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Mille.

