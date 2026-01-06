Rumble launches crypto wallet to let creators get paid directly by viewers

FIRST ON FOX: Rumble said Tether announced Wednesday the launch of a new digital wallet system that would allow users and creators to send, receive and store cryptocurrency directly on the platform without using a bank or third-party payment service.

The technology, dubbed "Rumble Wallet," would allow creators to be paid directly by viewers using digital funds, rather than relying on traditional financial institutions.

This could potentially reduce fees and minimize the risk of payment restrictions or account shutdowns.

TRUMP VOWS TO MAKE US 'UNDISPUTED BITCOIN SUPERPOWER AND CRYPTO CAPITAL OF THE WORLD'

The company said that financial independence is closely tied to its broader mission of protecting free expression online.

"Rumble represents free speech and liberty the same way that cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent freedom and Rumble Wallet is the natural combination of those things," said Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RUM RUMBLE INC 6.83 +0.11 +1.64%

"We are putting more power into the hands of users and creators so they can engage with and financially support the content they like," he added.

‘FREE SPEECH AND TRANSPARENCY’: WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHES RUMBLE ACCOUNT AS SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE GROWS

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the wallet aligns with the company’s focus on decentralization and user control, calling it a product that could give tens of millions of users more autonomy than existing platforms offer.

MoonPay, which will power Rumble Wallet’s crypto on- and off-ramps, said the partnership will make it easier for users to move between digital assets and traditional payment methods, including credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"Peer-to-peer payments powered by crypto are the future of the internet economy," said MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright.

"Rumble is one of the first major platforms to adopt this model, giving creators the ability to get paid instantly in stablecoins or Bitcoin and easily move in and out of fiat," he added.