Rubio slams US companies over China ‘hypocrisy’

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called out the "hypocrisy" of corporate America’s relationship with China on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: "What's happening here is very simple. It's about money. It's about the billions of dollars that they make from access to the Chinese market in some way, shape or form. And so what happens is the price of having access to that market is their silence. If you speak out against something the Chinese Communist Party is doing, they’ll kick you out of the country and you'll become a target of all sorts of things. It's not an American company, but H&M is an example of a company that dared to speak out against the cotton that's coming from forced labor in Xinjiang. And they've been the target of boycotts, they’re going to get run out of the country.

…

[Profits are] also why we have American companies -- Nike and others -- who are here in Washington lobbying against our Uighur forced labor bill. And they don't do it openly, but they're doing it. Everybody knows they're doing it. Because they are profiting from their business arrangement. And part of that business arrangement, whether it's the NBA or Major League Baseball or some airline, part of the business arrangement with China is you can't say anything. And that's hypocrisy. And that needs to be pointed out.

…

Let me be clear -- I don't want us to not be a free country. These companies have a right to believe and say whatever they want to say. But we have a right to point out the hypocrisy. I think if you're going to stand for human rights and you're going to stand for voting rights, if you're going to stand for all these things, then you've got to be consistent about it.

