Republicans launch national campaign targeting vulnerable Democrats over skyrocketing gas prices: 'Gut punch'

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans are launching a national campaign focused on what they say is holding Democrats accountable for skyrocketing gas prices across the country as a result of "Bidenomics."

The campaign by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) will be focused on 21 congressional districts currently held by Democrats that the group is eying as potential GOP wins in the 2024 elections that would grow the party's current slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The effort will involve billboard and digital advertising, with ads set to appear close to gas stations in each of the targeted districts as the cost to fill up a tank of gas continues to rise across the country.

"Rising gas prices are a fresh gut punch to millions of Americans already struggling under Bidenomics," NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol told Fox News Digital. "Every trip to the pump is a reminder that extreme House Democrats put their radical war on American energy ahead of working families’ wallets."

The members of Congress targeted by the campaign include Reps. Josh Harder, D-Calif., Mike Levin, D-Calif., Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Darren Soto, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., Dina Titus, D-Nev., Susie Lee, D-Nev., Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Val Hoyle, D-Ore., Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, Susan Wild, D-Pa., Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is nearing $4.00, coming in at $3.86 as of Monday. Consumers on the West Coast are facing the highest prices with California coming out on top with an average price of $5.25 per gallon. Washington came in second with an average price of $5.05 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.78.

The cheapest place in the U.S. to fill up is Mississippi with an average price per gallon at $3.32.

House Republicans currently hold a narrow four-seat majority in the chamber, and are hoping to grow that majority as President Biden continues to face low approval ratings, including concerning his handling of the economy. A recent Fox News poll found that just 25% of Americans think his economic policies have made the economy better.