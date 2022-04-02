Republicans pile on criticism of 'woke' Disney's 'indoctrination' of children

FIRST ON FOX: A handful of House Republicans are piling on criticism of the Walt Disney Company , accusing the company of prematurely "exposing, indoctrinating and even sexualizing" children.

The lawmakers' scorn comes after Disney publicly opposed Florida 's new parental rights bill, which bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Those opposed to the legislation, including Disney, have dubbed it the "Don't Say Gay" bill, saying the law is hurtful to LGBTQ rights and inclusiveness.

However, the Florida law doesn't actually contain the word "gay," but states that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

FLORIDA REPUBLICANS CONDEMN 'WOKE' DISNEY, URGE MORE BOYCOTTS BY CONSERVATIVES AGAINST THE 'ACTIVIST MACHINE'

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement that "Disney's opposition to a common-sense parental rights law exposes its disturbing effort to push the radical left's toxic 'woke' agenda on our country's most vulnerable, our young children."

"The radical left will stop at nothing to indoctrinate America's children with their woke ideology. Corporations like Disney should listen to parents and reject the left's disturbing obsession with sexualizing our children," Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Fox News Digital.

"Far-left radicals are working to infiltrate and control every corner of our lives. After taking over Disney’s corporate boardroom, their woke agenda is now being strategically woven into our children’s entertainment. Disney’s actions will do immeasurable harm to our innocent young children by prematurely exposing, indoctrinating and even sexualizing them with ‘gender orientation’ and perverse sexuality," Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said.

"Disney needs to get back to wholesome entertainment and remember who their paying audience is – parents of young children, not radical educators, legislators or woke activists," Good added.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said: "While Disney expands its media empire in China, where human rights abuses are ignored, and other anti-gay nations, they caved to pressure by the left and publicly opposed a bill that protects children 4-8 years old from being indoctrinated with woke gender theory. They're literally taking the position that children should learn about sexual orientation and gender identity before formal education on what sex even is."

Disney recently announced it is expanding its media empire into at least ten anti-gay countries, despite its strong stance against Florida's parental rights bills.

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., added, "I applaud Republicans in Florida for taking a stand for parents everywhere. There is no trend more disturbing than the left's push to talk to very young children about their sexuality and indoctrinate them with radical gender ideology. Parents are horrified by this, and conservatives must protect children from this extreme agenda!"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney this week said it will work to repeal the legislation in Florida because it's dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," Disney said in a statement. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."