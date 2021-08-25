Rep. Turner slams Biden’s lack of ‘American pride’ amid Afghanistan exit: ‘No empathy’ for those hurt by this

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, questioned President Biden’s "American pride" during an appearance on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, arguing the president has shown "no empathy" for those impacted by the Afghanistan withdrawal.

REP. MIKE TURNER: You know the problem with the president, you can sense it in almost every comment that he makes it's not just that he has no sense of empathy for those who are being hurt by this. The Americans, our national security, our relationship with our allies, the Afghan people themselves. But he also seems to have no American pride, no pride in what is the damage that's occurring to the United States and our relationships.

…

The moment that you get a president who doesn't have pride in our nation and our national security, doesn't have empathy for those who are allies, you begin to see our foreign policy crumble.

