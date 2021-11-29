Rep. Scalise: Democrats neglecting basic functions of government while on ‘drunken spending spree’

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., ripped the Democrats neglecting the basic functions of government amid their "drunken spending spree" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, arguing the answer to the mounting crises is "not spending trillions [of] more dollars."

REP. STEVE SCALISE: While the Democrats have been on this big drunken spending spree, raising taxes, spending trillions of dollars, they've neglected to take care of the basic forms and functions of government. And that is with the House, Senate and White House all in Democrat hands. They still haven't passed an appropriations bill to fund any of the agencies of government properly through both chambers. So now we're facing yet another crises, another shutdown. You've got the debt ceiling looming because they've spent trillions more dollars. We're about to max out our credit card again.

The answer to the problems, by the way, is not spending trillions more dollars. It's not raising taxes on hard-working families. It's starting to live within our means and trying to get people back to work. Getting our economy back opened again. Those are the things they [Democrats] should be focused on. It's not where they are.

