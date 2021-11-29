Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

White House

Rep. Scalise: Democrats neglecting basic functions of government while on ‘drunken spending spree’

Congress scrambles to pass Biden’s economic agenda as shutdown, debt ceiling deadlines loom

close
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, argues Congress is 'about to max out our credit card again.' video

Rep. Scalise: Dems neglecting basic functions of government while on ‘drunken spending spree’

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, argues Congress is 'about to max out our credit card again.'

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., ripped the Democrats neglecting the basic functions of government amid their "drunken spending spree" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, arguing the answer to the mounting crises is "not spending trillions [of] more dollars."

JOBS REPORT, YELLEN POWELL CARES ACT HEARING, DOLLAR GENERAL EARNINGS TOP WEEK AHEAD

REP. STEVE SCALISE: While the Democrats have been on this big drunken spending spree, raising taxes, spending trillions of dollars, they've neglected to take care of the basic forms and functions of government. And that is with the House, Senate and White House all in Democrat hands. They still haven't passed an appropriations bill to fund any of the agencies of government properly through both chambers. So now we're facing yet another crises, another shutdown. You've got the debt ceiling looming because they've spent trillions more dollars. We're about to max out our credit card again.

The answer to the problems, by the way, is not spending trillions more dollars. It's not raising taxes on hard-working families. It's starting to live within our means and trying to get people back to work. Getting our economy back opened again. Those are the things they [Democrats] should be focused on. It's not where they are.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., discusses the Democrats' spending spree, Biden's handling of COVID and the president's messaging on his Build Back Better agenda. video

Senate set to address Democrats' agenda

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., discusses the Democrats' spending spree, Biden's handling of COVID and the president's messaging on his Build Back Better agenda.