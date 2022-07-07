Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rep. Murphy slams Biden's presidency as 'total and absolute failure' as Democrats turn on president

Biden admin. has reportedly shipped hundreds of barrels of US strategic petroleum reserves to other countries including China

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, slams President Biden as a 'total and absolute failure' as numerous crises plague the country and many on the left shift their support of the president. video

Rep. Murphy on Biden presidency: 'He's making Jimmy Carter look like a stellar president'

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., criticized the Biden administration Thursday for trying to "destroy" America with policies on the economy, national security and even foreign policy. On "Mornings with Maria," Rep. Murphy claimed President Biden is such a "total and absolute failure" that he makes Jimmy Carter "look like a stellar president."

US ENERGY PRODUCERS ROAST BIDEN FOR DEMANDING ‘COMPANIES RUNNING GAS STATIONS’ LOWER PUMP PRICES

REP. MURPHY: It's a recognition that the Biden administration is a total and absolute failure. I mean, we saw the poll numbers that came out Moment poll that said 88% - a new record - of Americans do not feel that this country is going in the right direction. And he's making Jimmy Carter look like a stellar president. And so, yeah, I understand from a political sense why Democrats would want nothing to do with Biden, because you wake up every day, Maria, every day, and there's something new and crazy that this administration has done that is simply beyond belief. It is just total tone-deafness. And they're single-mindedly trying to destroy this country. And they're doing a very, very good job at it. This is not the America that World War II veterans died for. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., reacts to the Biden administration's handling of inflation and economic crises and argues the president is a 'strategic problem.' video

Biden is a national security issue: Rep. Murphy

