Walt Disney 'wouldn't approve of what's happening right now' at his company, Rep. Mullin says

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told FOX Business that he does not believe Walt Disney would "approve of what’s happening" at his company right now.

Mullin sat down with FOX Business to discuss his campaign to replace outgoing Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and the issues facing America.

FOX Business asked the Oklahoma Republican, a former mixed martial arts fighter and father of six, what he thinks of the controversy surrounding Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ parental rights in education bill.

DISNEY HAS BEEN OUTSPOKEN ON DESANTIS’ PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL BUT SILENT ON UYGHUR GENOCIDE

"Well, first of all, Disney isn't making a decision based on principle; they’re making a decision based on their pocket," Mullin said. "Their huge market is China. So they’ll overlook that, but they’re out of touch with the state that they’re doing business in."

"And I would consider Walt Disney someone that wouldn't approve of what's happening right now," the Republican Senate candidate continued.

Mullin said Walt Disney "appeared to have a heart for kids" and that his kids loved their trip to Disney World, but that he and his family would not be returning to the Magic Kingdom.

"Not under these circumstances. Absolutely not," Mullin said. "Would you say a boycott? I guess. I have no intention of spending money with a company that doesn't believe that your kids shouldn't be taught certain things at a certain age."

The congressman ripped into Disney’s adoption of the "wokeism" crowd’s attacks on DeSantis’ parental rights in education bill — which they call the "Don’t Say Gay" bill — and said the bill stops schools from teaching children gender theory until after the third grade.

"Just let them be kids. What’s wrong with that?" Mullin said, also saying he does not believe it’s a school’s "business" to teach gender theory.

The congressman went on to applaud DeSantis for standing up to the Mouse House corporation that brings "millions, if not billions" of dollars into the Sunshine State and said he believes Disney should condemn the Chinese state-sponsored genocide of Uyghur Muslims.

"100 percent they should," Mullin said on if Disney should condemn the genocide. "If you’re going to do business there, and you’re going to be silent about something else, and you’re going to pick this and not speak out about that."

Mullin pointed out that Disney and other companies that do business with China make a known "agreement" with the communist nation not to speak ill of the government, lest they lose their ability to do business in the country.

"That's why all these companies aren't speaking out about China because they can't," Mullin said. "If they're going to do business in a communist country, they're going to control what you say and what you don't, which is called communism, which is called socialism, which is called a dictator."

Mullin also said Disney and other U.S. companies acquiescing to the Chinese communist regime show "that the companies themselves are tone-deaf" and that Americans are "slowly waking up" and driving a "red wave."

"And I hope, I hope that people actually do boycott Disney," the Republican congressman said. "I mean, I really do. And as a dad that has girls that are 11 years old, I honestly would love to do it."

The congressman said he loved the Disney Cruise he took with his family — noting he’s "not a big cruiser" and "more of a land guy" generally — and was "thoroughly looking forward" to another before Disney’s controversy around the DeSantis bill made him reconsider.

"I'm going to choose not to spend my money with a corporation that is that tone-deaf to the American people," Mullin said.

Disney made headlines this week amid the controversy surrounding DeSantis’ bill, especially as their vocal opposition to the bill was weighed against their complete silence on the Uyghur Muslim genocide in China.

DeSantis’ office tore into Disney over their silence on the literal ongoing genocide in a country they pay to film movies in and thank the communist government afterward.

Disney did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment and if they would condemn the Uyghur Muslim genocide taking place in the part of China where they filmed the 2020 Mulan remake.