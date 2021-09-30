House is ‘voting today’ on infrastructure bill: Rep. Green

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said the House plans to hold its vote on the infrastructure bill Thursday, on "Mornings with Maria." Rep. Green also said he expects Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the bill to the floor regardless of whether Democrats have enough votes to pass it.

REPUBLICANS SAY BIDEN'S $3.5T SPENDING BILL WILL SPUR CULTURAL DECLINE, SAP THE WORK ETHIC

REP. MARK GREEN: What's coming out of the Speaker's office right now is that we are voting today on this package, but the word is she still doesn't have the votes. I think she's going to continue to twist arms all day long today and then we're going to vote.

I think we vote on it today unless she knows for sure that it's not going to happen, and then there may be a chance we get called back next week… But right now, out of her office, we're voting.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW