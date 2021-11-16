Rep. Kim Schrier failed to properly disclose purchase of more than $500,000 of Apple stock

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., was more than two months late in disclosing the purchase of half a million dollars worth of stock in Apple Inc., according to recent disclosure filings.

According to the filing, dated November 12, Schrier reported buying more than $500,000 worth of stake in Apple in late July through a joint account.

Lawmakers, under current federal law, are required to disclose security trades within 45 days – meaning Schrier would have needed to report the stock purchase prior to mid-September.

According to Schrier Communications Director Libby Carlson, the Washington congresswoman was "unaware" of the trade because it was made by her husband, David.

"Rep. Schrier was unaware of the transaction, which was made by her husband who handles their finances independently," Carlson told Business Insider. "As soon as she became aware, she filed the required report."

Carlson also told Insider that Schrier "has never before missed a transaction reporting deadline, and will make sure all such deadlines are met in the future."

Schrier currently serves as a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, a panel which deals exclusively with telecommunications and technology related circumstances.

Fox Business reached out to Schrier's office, but did not receive an immediate response.