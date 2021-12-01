Rep. Jordan slams Democrats over inflation in US: This is how bad the Biden economy is

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, slammed the Democrats for their "crazy spending" as U.S. inflation hits a 31-year high.

REP. JIM JORDAN: I mean, no one believes what the Biden administration says, I mean, they've told us that the border is secure, they told us they wouldn't impose a vaccine mandate. They actually told us that the exit from Afghanistan was a success, so no one believed him when they said this was transitory because we see that where everyone knows that if you want to, you want to buy anything, it's going to cost more. You want to buy a home. It's going to cost more. You want to rent an apartment, it's going to cost more to put food on the table, it costs more. To put gas in your car, it costs more. For Christmas presents. It's costs more.

POWELL ADMITS FED GOT IT WRONG ON INFLATION, SAYS THEY SHOULD STOP CALLING IT 'TRANSITORY'

I saw a story yesterday where they can't even find enough Santa Clauses is that this is how bad the Biden economy is. So no one believed what they said. What the Fed chairman said yesterday is unfortunate. I think the facts and we're going to have to live with this for a while unless they quit the crazy spending, which they show no indication of wanting to do.

