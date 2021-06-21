Democrats are ‘trying to short circuit’ Big Tech legislation: Blackburn

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told FOX Business host Dagen McDowell that the Democrats' approach to regulating Big Tech will lead to censoring conservatives and put small businesses at a disadvantage on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

REP. MARSHA BLACKBURN: It's taking a while for people to begin to focus on Big Tech, but what the House is doing is going about this the wrong way. And the place they should be starting is on privacy, which will deal with the number of eyeballs that Big Tech captures every day. That's how they set their valuation. You deal with privacy, you deal with data security, and you go to Section 230 reform. And then finally you get around to antitrust.

But the Democrats are trying to short circuit this. They want to go straight to antitrust, give it to Lina Khan, who is over at the FTC, let her have all the power to go after Big Tech. And who are they going to censor? Conservatives. Who are they going to disadvantage? Small businesses. So go about it differently. Use the FTC, use our states attorney general, but don't create a behemoth with FTC and DOJ and then end up making the situation worse.

But don't say, OK, we're going to come in here and we're just going to start breaking them up. And by the way, all the power is going to go to the FTC. That is not the way to approach this.

