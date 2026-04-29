Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Courts
Published

Purdue Pharma sentenced to $5.5B in opioid criminal case

Company pleaded guilty in 2020 to deceiving federal regulators and paying doctors to boost opioid sales

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday and ordered to pay $5.5 billion for its role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

The sentencing comes after Purdue pleaded guilty in 2020 on charges of deceiving federal regulators and paying doctors to boost opioid sales. According to court documents, Purdue illegally marketed its opioid products, defrauded the DEA by misrepresenting the effectiveness of its programs and paid kickbacks to doctors through its doctor speaker program.

"Purdue Pharma put profits over patient health and safety," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "The company willfully rejected the law and ignored the diversion of their highly addictive prescription drugs. Their actions contributed to the opioid crisis that claimed countless lives and destroyed entire families and communities."

"The opioid epidemic in the United States is a plague that has ruined lives and destroyed families," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Purdue Pharma complicitly contributed to this national epidemic in the name of their own greed by blatantly ignoring the health and safety of patients, putting countless lives at risk. The FBI and our DOJ partners will always work tirelessly to ensure that companies, like Pharma, pay for the harm they have inflicted and warn others that they will not get away with violating the law for personal gain."

SOUTH CAROLINA AG WILSON: FENTANYL IS A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT — FOLLOW THE CHINESE MONEY

Oxycontin

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma was ordered to pay $5.5 billion as its sentence in an opioid epidemic-related criminal case. (Getty Images)

The court ordered Purdue to pay a criminal fine of $3.544 billion, which will be assessed in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings, and an additional $2 billion in criminal forfeiture, the DOJ says.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo ordered Purdue Chairman Steve Miller to apologize directly to victims of the opioid pandemic who were in the courthouse on Tuesday.

Arleo allowed nearly seven hours of testimony from victims who spoke about Purdue's role in the opioid epidemic.

BIPARTISAN BILL SEEKS TO STOP PHARMACY MIDDLEMEN FROM DRIVING UP DRUG COSTS FOR FINANCIAL GAIN

A pharmacy tech pulls medication from a shelf inside a pharmacy

A pharmacy tech pulls medication from a shelf inside a pharmacy in Provo, Utah on Aug. 7, 2025. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We are deeply apologetic for all of the things that happened that were described in colorful detail ⁠by all the victims here today," Miller said, adding that the company, "deeply regrets and accepts responsibility."

Arleo also said authorities repeatedly failed to rein in Purdue.

Todd Blanche

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. (Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"Your government failed you," Arleo said. "The inadequacy of what the law can offer today must be plainly stated."

Purdue Pharma, which was already preparing to pay $7.4 billion as part of a bankruptcy deal, addressed Tuesday's sentence in a message on its website, noting that the company will cease to operate later this week.

"On April 28, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey sentenced Purdue Pharma L.P. in connection with its 2020 Plea Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Purdue is operating as usual and without interruption until May 1, 2026, when it will permanently cease operations," the message said. "On that day, substantially all of Purdue’s assets will be transferred to a newly formed company, Knoa Pharma LLC. Medicines distributed though Purdue will then be distributed by Knoa Pharma."

Reuters contributed to this report.