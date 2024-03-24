Pride flags banned at US embassies as a result of $1.2 trillion spending package

Pride flags can no longer be flown at U.S. embassies. The ban was part of the $1.2 trillion spending package signed by President Biden on Saturday.

"The bipartisan funding bill I just signed keeps the government open, invests in the American people, and strengthens our economy and national security," Biden said in a press release. "This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted."

The Republican-led text in the 1,012-page package states, "None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State."

The flying of pride flags at U.S. embassies has been debated between Democrats and Republicans for years. They were first flown at U.S. embassies during President Obama's administration, according to Forbes, prior to being banned by the Trump administration in 2019. The ability was reinstated by the Biden administration in 2021, Forbes reports.

A Biden spokesperson did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment, but a statement to CBS News on Saturday reads, "Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans." The White House said it would seek a way to repeal the ban, according to CBS News.

The move did not come as a surprise to lawmakers or LGBTQ advocates.

"It poses absolutely no limits to other displays of a pride flag, hosting LGBTQ+ events or embassy employees’ ability to display Pride flags in their work spaces," Human Rights Campaign spokesperson Brandon Wolf said in a statement Friday.

